Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score: Novak Djokovic will be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles quarterfinal at the Australian Open 2025, in what looks to be a high-octane contest in the year's first Grand Slam. While Carlos Alcaraz is yet to win an Australian Open title, the 37-year-old Serbian is chasing his 11th Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.
Notably, Novak Djokovic, en route to his quarterfinal, had to run for money in his first couple of round matches. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz dropped a set just once in his four matches so far. Novak Djokovic enjoys a 4-3 head-to-head record against Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Carlos reminds Novak of Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic is expecting a tough battle against Carlos Alcaraz. “I am expecting a big battle, as is the case in most of our matches where we have faced each other. It reminds me of my matchups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court. He's a very dynamic, explosive player. Incredibly talented. Charismatic. Great to watch; not so great to play against," said Djokovic.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Results of last Djokovic vs Alcaraz meeting
The last time both Nova Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz met each other was during the Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles final. Djokovic went home with the gold medal.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Alcaraz's road to quarters
Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges and Jack Draper on his way to the round of 16. He has dropped just one set in his four matches.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Djoko's road to quarters
Seventh-seed Djokovic defeated Nishesh Basavareddy, Jamie Faria, Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka for his place in the quarterfinals. Notably, the 37-year-old Serbian lost a set each against Faria and Basavareddy before winning both the games.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Murray assists Djokovic
For the unknown, Novak Djokovic has former world.no.1 Andy Murray by his side as a coach. The duo came together recently and this is their maiden Grand Slam in partnership.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Head-to-head record
In head-to-head record is to be considered, Novak Djokovic has won four as compared to Carlos Alcaraz's three. The Spaniard has the chance to level scores today.
Djokovic vs. Alcaraz LIVE Score: Alcaraz seeks maiden AO title
With 24 Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic has the most tennis Grand Slams. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has won all Grand Slams but the Australian Open.
Djokovic vs. Alcaraz LIVE Score: Live streaming details
The Nivak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz clash will begin at 2:40 PM IST at the Rod Laver Arena. Indian fans can catch the clash on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV. Live streaming of Djokovic vs Alcaraz clash will be available on SonyLIV.
Djokovic vs. Alcaraz LIVE Score: Welcome
Hello and welcome to an exciting men's quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles at the Australian Open 2025.