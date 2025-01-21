Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score: Novak Djokovic will be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles quarterfinal at the Australian Open 2025, in what looks to be a high-octane contest in the year's first Grand Slam. While Carlos Alcaraz is yet to win an Australian Open title, the 37-year-old Serbian is chasing his 11th Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.
Notably, Novak Djokovic, en route to his quarterfinal, had to run for money in his first couple of round matches. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz dropped a set just once in his four matches so far. Novak Djokovic enjoys a 4-3 head-to-head record against Carlos Alcaraz.
Novak Djokovic is expecting a tough battle against Carlos Alcaraz. “I am expecting a big battle, as is the case in most of our matches where we have faced each other. It reminds me of my matchups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court. He's a very dynamic, explosive player. Incredibly talented. Charismatic. Great to watch; not so great to play against," said Djokovic.
The last time both Nova Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz met each other was during the Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles final. Djokovic went home with the gold medal.
Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges and Jack Draper on his way to the round of 16. He has dropped just one set in his four matches.
Seventh-seed Djokovic defeated Nishesh Basavareddy, Jamie Faria, Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka for his place in the quarterfinals. Notably, the 37-year-old Serbian lost a set each against Faria and Basavareddy before winning both the games.
For the unknown, Novak Djokovic has former world.no.1 Andy Murray by his side as a coach. The duo came together recently and this is their maiden Grand Slam in partnership.
In head-to-head record is to be considered, Novak Djokovic has won four as compared to Carlos Alcaraz's three. The Spaniard has the chance to level scores today.
With 24 Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic has the most tennis Grand Slams. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has won all Grand Slams but the Australian Open.
The Nivak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz clash will begin at 2:40 PM IST at the Rod Laver Arena. Indian fans can catch the clash on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV. Live streaming of Djokovic vs Alcaraz clash will be available on SonyLIV.
Hello and welcome to an exciting men's quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles at the Australian Open 2025.