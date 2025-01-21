Hello User
Australian Open 2025 Quarterfinals LIVE, Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Novak seeks 25th Grand Slam, Carlos wants 1st AO title

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
Koushik Paul

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score: The 24-time Grand Slam winner will take in 21-year-old Spaniard for the first time after Paris Olympics 2024. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match starts at 2:40 PM IST. 

Djokovic vs Alcaraz, Australian Open 2025 LIVE Updates: The 21-year-old Spaniard aims to level scores against Serbian.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score: Novak Djokovic will be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles quarterfinal at the Australian Open 2025, in what looks to be a high-octane contest in the year's first Grand Slam. While Carlos Alcaraz is yet to win an Australian Open title, the 37-year-old Serbian is chasing his 11th Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. 

Notably, Novak Djokovic, en route to his quarterfinal, had to run for money in his first couple of round matches. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz dropped a set just once in his four matches so far. Novak Djokovic enjoys a 4-3 head-to-head record against Carlos Alcaraz.   

21 Jan 2025, 01:02 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Carlos reminds Novak of Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic is expecting a tough battle against Carlos Alcaraz. “I am expecting a big battle, as is the case in most of our matches where we have faced each other. It reminds me of my matchups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court. He's a very dynamic, explosive player. Incredibly talented. Charismatic. Great to watch; not so great to play against," said Djokovic.  

21 Jan 2025, 12:37 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Results of last Djokovic vs Alcaraz meeting 

The last time both Nova Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz met each other was during the Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles final. Djokovic went home with the gold medal.  

21 Jan 2025, 12:30 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Alcaraz's road to quarters

Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges and Jack Draper on his way to the round of 16. He has dropped just one set in his four matches. 

21 Jan 2025, 12:30 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Djoko's road to quarters

Seventh-seed Djokovic defeated Nishesh Basavareddy, Jamie Faria, Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka for his place in the quarterfinals. Notably, the 37-year-old Serbian lost a set each against Faria and Basavareddy before winning both the games. 

21 Jan 2025, 12:28 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Murray assists Djokovic 

For the unknown, Novak Djokovic has former world.no.1 Andy Murray by his side as a coach. The duo came together recently and this is their maiden Grand Slam in partnership.   

21 Jan 2025, 12:26 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score: Head-to-head record

In head-to-head record is to be considered, Novak Djokovic has won four as compared to Carlos Alcaraz's three. The Spaniard has the chance to level scores today. 

21 Jan 2025, 12:25 PM IST Djokovic vs. Alcaraz LIVE Score: Alcaraz seeks maiden AO title

With 24 Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic has the most tennis Grand Slams. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has won all Grand Slams but the Australian Open.  

21 Jan 2025, 12:06 PM IST Djokovic vs. Alcaraz LIVE Score: Live streaming details 

The Nivak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz clash will begin at 2:40 PM IST at the Rod Laver Arena. Indian fans can catch the clash on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV. Live streaming of Djokovic vs Alcaraz clash will be available on SonyLIV.  

21 Jan 2025, 12:00 PM IST Djokovic vs. Alcaraz LIVE Score: Welcome

Hello and welcome to an exciting men's quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles at the Australian Open 2025.    

