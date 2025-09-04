Subscribe

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head stats: How did tennis stars fare ahead of their first US Open meeting?

Novak Djokovic enjoys a 5-3 head-to-head stat over Carlos Alcaraz. However, it will be 38-year-old Djokovic's first-ever meeting with 22-year-old Alcaraz at the US Open in history.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Sep 2025, 05:28 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be meeting for the first time at US Open.
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be meeting for the first time at US Open. (X)

At the eyes will be at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday night when seventh-seed Novak Djokovic takes on world no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the high-octane semifinal at the ongoing US Open 2025. The Djokovic vs Alcaraz clash will start at 12:30 AM IST (September 6).

The tennis stars have combined for five titles at Flushing Meadows so far and will be meeting for the second time since the Olympic Games last year in Paris. Despite being 38-year-old, Djokovic had been flawless at the US Open 2025 en route to his 14th semifinal appearance.

Also Read | US Open: Djokovic does ‘Soda Pop Dance’ from K-pop Demon Hunters — here's why

Interestingly, the Serbian, who is chasing his 25th Grand Slam, has had to face either the top or second seed in the semifinals in the previous three Majors this season. The trend continued as he set to face second seed Alcaraz in an epic showdown.

However, this won't be easy for the 22-year-old Alcaraz, who had been in the finals of all three Grand Slams this year. The Spaniard is yet to win against Djokovic on hard courts, where the 38-year-old claimed 14 titles. The last time Alcaraz won an US Open was way back in 2022. Since then he has not even reached the final of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz at US Open

For the unversed, Djokovic has never met Alcaraz at US Open with Thursday night's meeting to be their first-ever encounter at Flushing Meadows. On his way to the semifinals, Djokovic has defeated Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, and Cameron Norrie in his first three rounds. The Serbian then went past Jan-Lennard Struff and Taylor Fritz.

On the other hand, Alcaraz has been in tremendous form as he defeated Luciano Darderi, Mattia Bellucci, and Reilly Opelka, all in straight sets. The Spaniard went past Arthur Rinderknech to become the youngest male in Open Era to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals before getting better of Jiri Lehecka in another straight-set victory to book a date with Djokovic.

Also Read | Injury scare for Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2025? Here's what happened

If head-to-head stats are to be considered, the two greats have met each other only eight times before with Djokovic leading the way with a 5-3 head-to-head record.' The last time Djokovic met Alcaraz was during the Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal with the Serbian emerging triumphant after losing the first set. In the last five meetings between the two, Djokovic had four as compared to Alcaraz's one.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

DateTournamentRoundSurfaceWinnerScore
Jan 21, 2025Australian OpenQuarterfinalHardNovak Djokovic4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4
Aug 4, 2024Paris OlympicsFinalClayNovak Djokovic7–6(3), 7–6(2)
Jul 14, 2024WimbledonFinalGrassCarlos Alcaraz6–2, 6–2, 7–6(4)
Nov 18, 2023ATP FinalsSemifinalHardNovak Djokovic6–3, 6–2
Aug 20, 2023Cincinnati MastersFinalHardNovak Djokovic5–7, 7–6(7), 7–6(4)
Jul 16, 2023WimbledonFinalGrassCarlos Alcaraz1–6, 7–6(6), 6–1, 3–6, 6–4
Jun 9, 2023Roland GarrosSemifinalClayNovak Djokovic6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1
May 7, 2022Madrid MastersSemifinalClayCarlos Alcaraz6–7(5), 7–5, 7–6(5)
 
 
