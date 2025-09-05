Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz win prediction: Who will win clash of champions in US Open 2025 semifinal?

The world will be glued to their TV screens on Friday night when Novak Djokovic take on Carlos Alcaraz in a clash of champions in the ongoing US Open 2025 semifinals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. While Alcaraz is yet to drop a set in the ongoing Grand Slam, the 38-year-old Djokovic once again showed he is not done yet despite his fitness issues as the Serbian chases his record 25th Major.

At hard courts, Djokovic had always been on the winner's side despite losing to Alcaraz in two Wimbledon finals. Ranked no.7 in the world, the Serbian will do everything to extend that record to 4-0 against the world no.2 in what is expected to be a blockbuster of a contest.

However, Alcaraz will have revenge on his mind against Djokovic after surrendering to his super senior twice in the last two meetings - at Paris Olympics 2024 final and in the Australian Open earlier this January.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head Notably, this is the first time Djokovic will be up against Alcaraz at the US Open. Before this meeting. Djokovic holds a healthy 5-3 head-to-head record against the 22-year-old Spaniard. In fact this is their second meeting after the Paris Olympics last year.

Who will win Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz? If recent form is to be considered, actually it's hard to predict the winner. It must be noted that Djokovic has struggled with his fitness in the US Open 2025, and is expected to be running a lot, something that the 24-time Grand Slam winner himself admitted.

According to ChatGPT, “Alcaraz is the strong favorite, backed by form, fitness, and betting projections. His youthful dynamism and unbeaten run give him a tangible edge on paper. Novak Djokovic isn’t just any opponent. His unmatched Grand Slam experience, mental toughness, and prior successes over Alcaraz—especially in high-stakes moments—mean he cannot be underestimated.”

It also said that if Djokovic can control his rallies and move effectively, he could still turn the match in his favor. “Match pace, endurance, and who seizes composure in critical moments,” it further added.

How to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz in India & US? Star Sports are the official broadcasting partners of US Open in India. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 12:30 AM IST (September 6). Live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz will be available on JioStar app and website.