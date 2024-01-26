Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend loses to 22-year-old, crashes out of Australian Open 2024 semi-final
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2024 semi-final, ending Djokovic's 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park since 2018.
Jannik Sinner pushed over Novak Djokovic and moved on to the Australian Open 2024 final. Before this, Djokovic was unbeaten at Melbourne Park in 33 matches since 2018. However, he couldn't extend his winning streak. He was just two matches away from an 11th title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown but fell short. It was Djokovic's first semi-final defeat at the Australian Open.