Jannik Sinner pushed over Novak Djokovic and moved on to the Australian Open 2024 final. Before this, Djokovic was unbeaten at Melbourne Park in 33 matches since 2018. However, he couldn't extend his winning streak. He was just two matches away from an 11th title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown but fell short. It was Djokovic's first semi-final defeat at the Australian Open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first two sets were apparently easier to grab for Sinner, who beat Djokovic in the first two sets 6-2 and 6-2. The third set was a tough nut to crack as the Serbian superstar, as usual, refused to give up. Djokovic eventually won it 7-6, and the game continued. Sinner won the final set 6-3.

Sinner became the first Italian player to reach the finals at the Australian Open. Out of his last four games with Novak, he beat him thrice. When Sinner was asked what was special about his game, he said with a chuckle, “I don't know. Ask him!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Djokovic's loss came after the exit of second seed Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz was earlier defeated by Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals. Djokovic, known for his exceptional performances in Melbourne, is the No. 1 seed in the tournament while Sinner is the fourth seed. Novak missed the Australian Open 2022 due to his Covid vaccination status.

Jannik Sinner has not dropped a set yet in the tournament. The Italian player, only 22, will now aim for his first Grand Slam title. This is, however, not the first time he defeated Djokovic. He earlier beat Djokovic in the ATP Finals group stage and at the Davis Cup.

Before the semi-final, Sinner said he felt "lucky" to face Djokovic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is one of the biggest tournaments in the world; happy that I can play against the number one in the world. He's won here sometimes, but it's going to be tough," Reuters quoted him as saying. "The only thing I can control is that I will give 100% and fight for every ball. We'll see what the outcome will be."

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev In the other semi-final, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will battle it out later in the day. Medvedev, who reached his eighth major semi-final, had only one Grand Slam title under his belt, which he won at the 2021 US Open.

Medvedev has a history of strong performances in Melbourne, reaching the final in 2021 and 2022. He lost to Djokovic and Rafael Nadal respectively. Medvedev aimed to clinch the title this time, with a chance to claim the world number two spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!