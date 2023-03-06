Novak Djokovic withdraws BNP Paribas Open as US denies entry over COVID-vaccine status2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:13 PM IST
- The Homeland Security Department rejected Djokovic's request for a vaccine waiver.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open following US President Joe Biden administration denied his entry to the country, citing the player has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, reported Fox News.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×