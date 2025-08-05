Novak Djokovic's 2025 US Open participation in doubt after Serbian withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2025 US Open has come under cloud after the Serbian tennis ace withdrew from the Cincinnati Open, which starts on Tuesday. This is the second tournament which the world no.6 has withdrawn following his decision to skip the Canadian Masters in Toronto due to a groin injury.

The news of Djokovic withdrawing from the Cincinnati Open was confirmed by the organisers. The Cincinnati Open is the final ATP 1000 event which acts as a precursor ahead of the US Open in New York City.

Although Djokovic is yet to officially update on his fitness, the 24-time Grand Slam winner's withdrawal from back-to-back tournament do cast a doubt on the minds of his fans ahead of the US Open. In the first three Grand Slams of the year, Djokovic exited in the semifinals.

In fact, Djokovic's last Grand Slam final appearance came at Wimbledon last year and is yet to win one since the 2023 US Open. The 38-year-old has won four titles at Flushing Meadows - in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023.