Novak Djokovic's security concerns at Wimbledon 2023: Has Carlos Alcaraz just exposed his father? See his response2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Novak Djokovic expressed concern over security breach during Wimbledon training sessions when Carlos Alcaraz's father allegedly filmed him while training.
Rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz found himself at the centre of attention following Novak Djokovic's security concerns about filming during training sessions. Alcaraz's response to questions regarding his father's alleged filming of Djokovic's practice sessions ignited a flurry of discussions and debates.
“He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true," The Tennis Letter quoted Alcaraz as saying.
Djokovic, known for valuing his privacy - particularly during training sessions, felt that his boundaries were violated at Wimbledon when Alcaraz's father allegedly managed to breach the typically stringent security measures and enter the training grounds.
Wimbledon traditionally places great importance on player privacy, making this unexpected intrusion a cause for concern regarding confidentiality.
The incident unsettled Djokovic, especially considering the potential for intense matches between himself and Alcaraz in upcoming tournaments. The Serbian tennis sensation staunchly advocates for maintaining secrecy, as constant scrutiny poses a threat to his matches against Alcaraz and future opponents.