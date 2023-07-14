comScore
Rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz found himself at the centre of attention following Novak Djokovic's security concerns about filming during training sessions. Alcaraz's response to questions regarding his father's alleged filming of Djokovic's practice sessions ignited a flurry of discussions and debates.

The 20-year-old athlete has rejected any accusations of ill intent made against his father, offering a straightforward explanation that sheds light on the situation.

Alcaraz has clarified that his father is an ardent tennis fan, with a particular admiration for Novak Djokovic. When asked about his father potentially recording Djokovic's training sessions, Alcaraz openly shared the truth. He has acknowledged that his father enjoys observing as many practices as possible, keen on absorbing every detail of the Serbian superstar's techniques and strategies.

This revelation suggests that, if Alcaraz's father did indeed capture footage of Djokovic in action, it was purely driven by his genuine love for the sport and his desire to witness firsthand the mastery of Djokovic's techniques.

When asked if his father had filmed Djokovic, Alcaraz stated, “Probably. My father is a huge fan of tennis."

“He doesn’t only watch my matches… he watches practice from everyone. To be able to watch Djokovic in real-life, probably it’s true," The Tennis Letter quoted Alcaraz as saying.

Djokovic, known for valuing his privacy - particularly during training sessions, felt that his boundaries were violated at Wimbledon when Alcaraz's father allegedly managed to breach the typically stringent security measures and enter the training grounds. 

Wimbledon traditionally places great importance on player privacy, making this unexpected intrusion a cause for concern regarding confidentiality.

The incident unsettled Djokovic, especially considering the potential for intense matches between himself and Alcaraz in upcoming tournaments. The Serbian tennis sensation staunchly advocates for maintaining secrecy, as constant scrutiny poses a threat to his matches against Alcaraz and future opponents.

