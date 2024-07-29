Paris Olympic 2024: One last battle between Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic? When and where to watch

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will do battle once more when they meet at the Paris Olympics on Monday. The will be the 60th of their storied careers.

Nadal and Djokovic have played 10 times at Roland Garros, first meeting in 2006, with Nadal leading the pair's head-to-head 8-2 in the French capital.

Nadal has had a clear edge on the clay in the French capital down the years, but after more injury concerns and with his career winding down, the 38-year-old Spaniard said Djokovic was "clear favourite" this time.

"Of course it's beautiful to play against one of the two biggest rivals that I had in my career, especially on this court," Nadal said.

Speaking ahead of the match, Djokovic said, "I am excited for this duel in the second round, and I will give it my all. I am aware of the importance of the Olympic Games. I represent my country, which is more responsibility and even more pressure."

Djokovic also revealed that this might be the last match between them.

Nadal, who has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles on the clay at Roland Garros, defeated 83rd-ranked Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round despite sporting strapping on his injured right thigh.

Nadal, the 2008 Olympic singles gold medallist and doubles champion in Rio eight years later, was in trouble early in the decider. But he stormed back with a key break in the fifth game of the decider on his way to victory.

Nadal had opened his final Olympics campaign on Saturday, partnering Carlos Alcaraz to victory in their first match together.

When and where to watch? The Nadal vs Djokovic match starts at around 5:00 PM IST on Monday.

It will be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema in India for free. The Paris Olympics 2024 tennis match will also be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel