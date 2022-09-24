Part of me leaves with Roger Federer, says emotional Rafael Nadal

As soon as the match ended, the stadium was echoed with loud cheers accompanied by "Fedal" as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are jointly nicknamed, on to court. After entertaining the sellout crowd during the match, both were overcome by emotions. Roger Federer was cheered by his teammates of Team Europe. The most enthralling rivals were left in tears after their defeat in the doubles final at Lavers Cup on Saturday.

