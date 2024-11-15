Prajnesh Gunneswaran bids adieu to professional tennis, says ’hanging up my racquet’

Bronze medallist at the Asian Games, Prajnesh Gunneswaran announced his retirement from professional tennis on Friday at the age of 35. The Chennai-born lad, who turned pro in 2010, announced his decision on Instagram and wrote, "Hanging up my racquet. Thank you."

Gunneswaran, who won a singles bronze at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, rose to a career-best world ranking of 75 in 2019, expressed his deep gratitude for being able to compete at the top level for several years. "As I write this, my heart swells with gratitude, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. Today, I step off the competitive tennis court for the last time.

"For over three decades, this game has been my sanctuary, my greatest teacher, and my most faithful companion. From the first swing of my racquet to representing India on the grandest stages, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary," he wrote. Gunneswaran finished with a single record of 11–28 and a doubles record of 1-1. His highest doubles ranking was 248 which he attained in 2018.

Gunneswaran also competed in all four Grand Slams, bowing out in the opening round in all instances. The Australian Open was the only Slam in which he competed on multiple occasions -- 2019 and 2020. "Every drop of sweat, every victory, every setback - it's all woven into the fabric of who I am. Tennis taught me discipline, resilience, and the power of dreaming big," he further wrote in his post.

"It gave me friendships that transcend borders and memories that will last a lifetime. It challenged me to dig deep, to grow, and to be better - not just as a player but as a human being," he noted.

"To my coaches, teammates, and most of all, my family -- you have been my backbone. To my fans who cheered me on through the highs and lows- I'm deeply grateful. And to the sport that gave me everything - I owe you my heart. Thank you, tennis, for the ride of a lifetime," he concluded.

Highlight of Gunneswaran's career The highlights of Gunneswaran's career came in 019 when he defeated then-18th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during the Indian Wells Masters in the second round.

He also had success in the ATP Challenger Tour and in the ITF Futures Tour, possessing a record of 2-7 and 9-9 respectively in the singles category. Gunneswaran's only doubles title came in 2018 - Egypt F25, Sharm El Sheikh (ITF Futures Tour) - with his Egyptian partner Issam Haitham Taweel.