Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis after Davis Cup final

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Thursday said he was putting an end to his professional tennis career, a decision effective after the Davis Cup final in Malaga in November. In his career won 22 Grand Slam titles and Olympic singles gold.

Announcing his retirement, Nadal took to X and wrote, “Many thanks to all" in 13 languages.

"It has been some difficult years, these last two especially," the 38-year-old, who won a record 14 French Open titles, said in a video.

He said, "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations."

In the video, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems, following which he missed several tournaments in past couple of years.

After the announcement of his retirement, Wimbledon took to X and wrote, "Forever a champion."

Bid adieu to Madrid Open: Earlier in May's first week, the tennis legend Rafael Nadal waved an emotional farewell to fans at the Madrid Open which he won five times during his celebrated career.

He was presented with five banners commemorating the titles he won over ten years between 2008 and 2017 and a special trophy from tournament director Felicano Lopez, following his fourth-round match loss to Jiri Lehecka.

Expressing mixed emotions while reflecting on his farewell, Nadal stated that a few weeks ago he didn't know if he would compete in an official match again.

"It's been a very special week for me, very positive in many ways, both personally and for my tennis. I had the chance to play again on the court. A few weeks ago, two days before Barcelona, I didn't know if I would compete in an official match again and I've now played for two weeks. It's been unforgettable," Nadal said on the court as quoted by ATP.

"The only thing I can say is 'thank you'. It's been an incredible journey that started when I was little. I came to Madrid for the first time in 2003, when the tournament was played indoors. The first time I came here feeling competitive was in 2005. It was one of the most exciting wins of my career, still indoors. Ever since the support has been unconditional from everyone. I cannot thank you enough," he added.

Nadal's injury: Due to an injury and then a muscle tear, Nadal has only played 15 matches since January last year until May 2024, forcing him to miss 12 Grand Slam tournaments in his career.

After announcing he would not play in the 2023 French Open, Nadal then mentioned he may retire at the end of 2024. He had cited the series of injuries which were taking their toll on his body.

Though he returned to competitive action in Brisbane in January, his thigh injury sidelined him again, resulting in missing the Australian Open.

During the European clay-court season, Nadal played four tournaments. After this he played just two more tournaments - in Bastad and the Olympic Games at Roland Garros.

He was included in Spain's squad for the September Davis Cup Finals, which are scheduled to take place between 19 and 24 November.