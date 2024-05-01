Rafael Nadal bids emotional farewell to Madrid fans: 'It's been unforgettable'
Nadal was presented with five banners commemorating the titles he won over ten years between 2008 and 2017 and a special trophy from tournament director Felicano Lopez after losing his fourth-round match to Jiri Lehecka shortly after midnight under a closed roof on the Caja Magica
There was hardly a dry eye at the Manolo Santana stadium when the tennis legend Rafael Nadal waved an emotional farewell to fans at the Madrid Open, the ATP Masters 1000 that he won five times during his celebrated career, and said the memories of playing in front of Spanish fans in Madrid will stay with him forever.