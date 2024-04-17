Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Tennis News/  Rafael Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round defeat

Rafael Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round defeat

AFP

  • Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat on his return to tennis after injury as he fell 7-5, 6-1 against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday in the Barcelona Open second round.

Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, Spain - April 17, 2024 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing his round of 32 match against Australia's Alex de Minaur

Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat on his return to tennis after injury as he fell 7-5, 6-1 against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday in the Barcelona Open second round.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back on court this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled against the hard-working Australian.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

