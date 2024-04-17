Rafael Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round defeat

Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat on his return to tennis after injury as he fell 7-5, 6-1 against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday in the Barcelona Open second round. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back on court this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled against the hard-working Australian.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.