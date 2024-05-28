Rafael Nadal is not ready to say goodbye
SummaryIn defeat, the French Open master leaves open the possibility of a Paris return. Why would anyone count him out?
Rafael Nadal says he might not be done. He’s left the door open to a French Open return, to the point he asked Roland Garros officials to cancel plans for an elaborate on-court farewell. One imagines a scrambled call to a Saint-Germain-des-Prés pâtissier, scuttling a 14-foot macaron pyramid: “Désolé, il ne veut pas de gâteau. Give it to PSG for Mbappé’s goodbye party."