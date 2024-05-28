Rafael Nadal is not ready to say goodbye

You could feel his heart against Zverev, when he won breaks in the second and third sets and briefly spun the momentum. Zverev was a brutal draw for the unseeded Nadal, but the crowd, which included Djokovic and Spanish tennis heir Carlos Alcaraz, tried to push the grand champion through. With Zverev facing an upcoming trial on domestic abuse charges (he maintains his innocence), the energy was as one-sided as it could be.