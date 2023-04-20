Spanish professional tennis player Rafael Nadal on 20 April announced that he will miss the Madrid Open next week since his recovery from a hip injury is going much slower than expected. The Madrid Open, that Nadal has won five times, starts Monday.

Ever since the 22-time Grand Slam winner had a left hip flexor injury that he picked up at the Australian Open in January, it has kept him away from the Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid tournaments.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal to miss French Open warm-up tournament in Monte Carlo

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old sportsman said, "As you know I suffered a major injury in Australia, at the Psoas. Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation."

Here's the Instagram message:

Among other things, he even didn't made sure if he will be fit by May to play for the prestigious French Open, which starts May 28.

Apart from this, Nadal said, "The injury still hasn't healed and I can't work out what I need to to compete. I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next. I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know. This is how things are now."

"I also want to send a special greeting to all the Madrid and Spanish public because I will have missed the two tournaments that are played here at home," he added.

Nadal said that he has no choice but to try to have the right attitude throughout this time and try to give myself the opportunity to compete in one of the tournaments that remains of the clay season."