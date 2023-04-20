Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Open, says recovery from a hip injury is going much slower than expected2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 04:32 PM IST
- Ever since the 22-time Grand Slam winner had a left hip flexor injury, that he picked up at the Australian Open in January, it has kept him away from the Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid tournaments.
Spanish professional tennis player Rafael Nadal on 20 April announced that he will miss the Madrid Open next week since his recovery from a hip injury is going much slower than expected. The Madrid Open, that Nadal has won five times, starts Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×