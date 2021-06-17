Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Tennis News >Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal.
1 min read . 05:35 PM IST AP

  • Nadal, who reached the French Open semifinals this month but lost to Novak Djokovic, won the title at Wimbledon twice. He also won the Olympic gold medal in singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Rafael Nadal will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics, saying Thursday he has decided to skip the two tournaments after “listening" to his body.

Nadal, who reached the French Open semifinals this month but lost to Novak Djokovic, won the title at Wimbledon twice. He also won the Olympic gold medal in singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition," Nadal said.

He said the fact there was only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon “didn’t make it easier" on his body to recover from “the always demanding" clay-court season.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

