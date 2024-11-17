Rafael Nadal retirement: Rafa hints at skipping Davis Cup singles, says ‘Don’t make decisions based on…’

Rafael Nadal, the 38-year-old tennis star, plans to retire during the Davis Cup next week. Despite recent injuries and performance issues, he expresses excitement about concluding his career and aims to prioritize his health, considering doubles over singles if necessary.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal smiles during a training session at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain’s tennis player Rafael Nadal smiles during a training session at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

38-year-old Rafael Nadal is all set to bid farewell to his favourite sport during the Davis Cup in Málaga next week. The veteran Spanish player has already helped his country win the tournament in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019. However, the 22-time Grand Slam winner has been plagued by injuries in recent years, causing his global ranking to drop to 155.

Nadal hasn’t been at his best in 2024, with his last contest being at the Paris Olympics in August, where he lost to longtime rival Novak Djokovic. Since then, Rafa hasn’t played any competitive singles matches and has participated in only a handful of singles games since 2023.

Despite the Davis Cup being his farewell tournament, Rafa has requested captain David Ferrer not to let his farewell interfere with the team's plans. He added that he is happy to limit his appearances to doubles, skipping singles if he feels he isn’t at his best.

“First off, we’ll have to see how I feel in training and, if I really don’t feel I have a chance to win the singles, I’ll be the first to not want to play.” Nadal said in an interview to Spanish tennis federation.

‘If I don’t feel ready, I’ll be the first to speak to the captain.. I’ve already told him (David Ferrer) on a few occasions not to make any decisions based on the fact that it’s my last week as a professional tennis player.’

Rather than feeling sad about the end of his illustrious career, Rafael Nadal says he is trying to “relish” the final moments as normal. Speaking on the subject, he said, ‘So I’m excited to bring to an end a long and beautiful part of my life, relishing these last moments as normal, accepting that everything has a beginning and an end,’

Nadal’s farewell is expected to be a star-studded affair, with tennis legends and athletes from various sports in attendance. Among the highlights could be his long-time rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Business NewsSportsTennis NewsRafael Nadal retirement: Rafa hints at skipping Davis Cup singles, says ‘Don’t make decisions based on…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.