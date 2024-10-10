Rafael Nadal retired on October 10, leaving behind a legacy as one of tennis's greatest players. With 22 Grand Slam titles and fierce rivalries, he is celebrated for his sportsmanship and charitable efforts, marking the end of an era in the sport.

Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players in history, officially retired on October 10. Known for his fierce competitiveness and incredible work ethic, the Spanish tennis legend leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

Born on June 3, 1986, in Mallorca, Spain, Nadal became a global icon, especially for his dominance on clay courts, earning him the nickname "King of Clay".

Nadal's tennis career is filled with achievements that few have matched. He won 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 French Open titles. Nadal won two Wimbledon titles, four US Open titles and two Australian Open titles.

Only Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are ahead of him with 24 and 23 titles, respectively. Nadal is equal to Steffi Graf in the number of Grand Slam titles. Roger Federer, arguably his toughest rival, has 20 Grand Slam titles.

Over his career, the southpaw developed fierce rivalries with top players like Federer and Djokovic, with many of their matches becoming iconic in tennis history. Fans and experts often referred to his matches with Federer as some of the greatest in the game.

In addition to his Grand Slam success, Nadal also won 92 ATP singles titles, including two Olympic gold medals — one in singles in 2008 and one in doubles in 2016.

His achievements extend beyond tennis as he is widely admired for his humility, sportsmanship and charitable efforts through the Rafa Nadal Foundation, which supports educational and sports programmes for disadvantaged youth.

Player living with injury In 2022, he famously said, "I am not injured; I am a player living with an injury."

"It's something that is there, and unfortunately, my day-by-day is difficult, honestly. It's difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes," he added.

As he steps away from professional tennis, Nadal’s legacy as one of the sport's greatest champions will endure. His retirement marks the end of an era, leaving a lasting impact on tennis and its fans worldwide.