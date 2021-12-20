Rafael Nadal says has tested positive for Covid-19

Rafael Nadal says has tested positive for Covid-191 min read . 04:58 PM IST
‘I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me,’ Rafael Nadal wrote on Twitter
Rafael Nadal said Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week.
"I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me," he wrote on Twitter.
The Spanish former world number one had been due to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open.
