Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup farewell: Will the 4-time champion play vs. Netherlands? Time & how to watch

Rafael Nadal Davis Cup: The much-anticipated moment in tennis is finally here – Rafael Nadal is set to play his last professional tournament at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. The season-ending event kicks off on Tuesday, and eyes will be firmly fixed on the Spanish tennis legend as he takes the court for what could be his final match of an illustrious career. Nadal, alongside his compatriots, including the rising star Carlos Alcaraz, will battle the Netherlands in what is sure to be an emotional clash.

Rafael Nadal's Last Dance: An Emotional Farewell The Davis Cup Finals will see Spain face off against the Netherlands, but for many, the spotlight will be entirely on Rafael Nadal. It’s an emotional moment for the 38-year-old, who has dominated the sport for over two decades. This final tournament in his home country, in front of a packed crowd in Malaga, is a fitting send-off for the tennis giant.

Nadal, however, has urged that the focus should not solely be on his retirement. In a press conference ahead of the match, he stressed that the primary goal for Spain is to win their first Davis Cup title since 2019. "This tie is not about me, it’s about Spain," Nadal said, as his teammates, including Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers, will look to finish the year on a high.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Net Worth: Check how much the champion has earned from prize money

Will Rafael Nadal Play Singles or Doubles in the Davis Cup? There has been much speculation about whether Nadal will play in singles or doubles for Spain in this final event. Earlier, Spain's captain, David Ferrer, had hinted that Nadal would certainly play doubles, raising hopes of a potential reunion with Alcaraz in the doubles court. However, Nadal dropped a bombshell on Monday, casting doubt on his participation.

At a team press conference in Fuengirola, just south of the competition venue, Nadal revealed that his role in the match was still uncertain. "That’s a question for the captain," Nadal replied when asked about his readiness to play. This prompted a lighthearted response from Ferrer, who admitted, "I don’t know yet."

Nadal, who has been struggling with injuries and has played very little recently, added, "I don’t know if I will play any matches. I have played very little in recent times." This leaves open the possibility that Spain may decide not to feature Nadal in his farewell match.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal retires: The end of a career that redefined clay court tennis

Rafael Nadal's Stunning Davis Cup Record Rafael Nadal has had an illustrious career in the Davis Cup, and his record speaks for itself. The four-time Davis Cup champion holds a remarkable 29-1 record in singles, giving him an impressive win percentage of 96.7%.

Nadal's only loss came in his Davis Cup debut in 2004 against Czech Republic’s Jiri Novak, but since then, he has won an astonishing 29 consecutive matches in the tournament.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal retires: A look at achievements of King of Clay in tennis

Spain vs Netherlands: What to Expect As Spain prepares to face the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals, the squads are set. Spain’s team includes the likes of Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers, with David Ferrer acting as the non-playing captain.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will field Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koohlof, with Paul Haarhuis as their non-playing captain.

When Does Rafael Nadal’s Match Begin? The highly anticipated Spain vs Netherlands match at the Davis Cup Finals will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

How to Watch Rafael Nadal's Farewell Match For those eager to catch all the action, the Davis Cup Finals will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.