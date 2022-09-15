OPEN APP

Roger Federer: His iconic career in photos

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 08:25 PM IST Livemint

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer announced his re... more

1/7Roger Federer started playing tennis at the age of eight and became Switzerland’s junior champion when he was 14.
2/7Roger Federer became the youngest tennis player (at 18 years 4 months) to be among the world’s top 100..
3/7In 2004, he captured his first Australian Open and his first U.S. Open and defended his Wimbledon title. (Getty images)
4/7Roger Federer won his sixth Australian Open in 2018.  (AFP)
5/7Federer continued to make history in 2007 when he won his fourth consecutive U.S. Open, (AFP)
6/7 Roger Federer of Switzerland kisses the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Mark Philippoussis of Australia in their Men's Final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, south London. (AFP)
7/7 knee surgeries made Federer miss most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. (AP)
