Roger Federer: His iconic career in photos 7 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 08:25 PM IST Livemint Swiss tennis player Roger Federer announced his re... moreSwiss tennis player Roger Federer announced his retirement after Laver Cup 2022. He dominated the sport with eight Wimbledon titles, and was the first player to claim 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles. 1/7Roger Federer started playing tennis at the age of eight and became Switzerland’s junior champion when he was 14. 2/7Roger Federer became the youngest tennis player (at 18 years 4 months) to be among the world’s top 100.. 3/7In 2004, he captured his first Australian Open and his first U.S. Open and defended his Wimbledon title. (Getty images) 4/7Roger Federer won his sixth Australian Open in 2018. (AFP) 5/7Federer continued to make history in 2007 when he won his fourth consecutive U.S. Open, (AFP) 6/7 Roger Federer of Switzerland kisses the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Mark Philippoussis of Australia in their Men's Final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, south London. (AFP) 7/7 knee surgeries made Federer miss most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. (AP)