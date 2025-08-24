Roger Federer net worth: How Swiss tennis ace became a billionaire three years after retirement? All you need to know

Roger Federer might have retired from tennis in 2022, but the Swiss ace continued to make headlines off the court. The 20-time Grand Slam winner and a two-time Olympic medal winner, is now estimated to have a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to a Forbes report. Thus, Federer becomes the seventh Indian athlete in the world to join the billionaire club after Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Junior Bridgeman, Tiger Woods and Ion Tiriac.

In fact, Federer became the second tennis player after Tiriac to join the club. Despite bidding adieu to the game three years before, Federer's net worth was boosted by his minority stake in Swiss shoe and apparel brand On. Based on the report, Federer was the highest paid tennis player for 16 straight seasons, earning $1 billion in off-court endeavours, during his more than two-decade old career.

Federer's earnings was double of what his rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pocketed. The report also stated that Federer ($131 million) earned less in prize money during his career than his rivals Djokovic ($189 million) and Nadal ($135 million). In 2020, Federer earned $106.3 million before tax, which was more than any other athlete in the world.

Who is highest paid active tennis player? Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz is the highest-paid active tennis player in the past year, as reported by Forbes, earning $48.3 million. It was the second time in a row that Alcaraz earned the tag of highest-paid active tennis player. Only Federer, Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have earned more than a single year.

Second in the list is Jannik Sinner who earned $47.3 million, in the previous 12 months. American star Coco Gauff is third on the list, with an earning of $37.2 million in the last 12 months. It is more than any other female has earned