Roger Federer pens emotional comment on Rafael Nadal’s retirement post: ’What a career, Rafa!’

  • After winning 22 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic singles gold, the Spaniard brought the curtains down on one of the most extraordinary careers.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10 Oct 2024, 07:43 PM IST
(FILES) Roger Federer of Switzerland (right) celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in Men's singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, in south London, on July 9, 2006. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)
(FILES) Roger Federer of Switzerland (right) celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in Men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, in south London, on July 9, 2006. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)(AFP)

Rafael Nadal, the 38-year-old Spanish tennis legend, on Thursday announced that he would retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup final in Malaga in November.

After winning 22 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic singles gold, the Spaniard brought the curtains down on one of the most extraordinary careers.

Among his greatest rivalries, the most famous is with Swiss legend Roger Federer. Nadal was the first to break Federer's dominance in the sport in the 2000s before Djokovic's rise.

Also Read | Nadal’s Paris Olympics end in doubles loss; Djokovic eyes for 1st gold

When these legends met in the third round of the 2004 Miami Masters, Federer was already World No.1 but lost to Nadal in straight sets.

As the years passed, Nadal and Federer met at almost every Grand Slam, challenging each other for the title. They also developed mutual respect and friendship.

As Nadal announced his retirement after Davis Cup in November, Federer paid tribute to his great rival in the reply section to the Spaniard's post announcing his decision.

Federer wrote, "What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour!"

What Nadal wrote:

Announcing his retirement, Nadal took to X and Instagram. He wrote, “Many thanks to all” in 13 languages.

Also Read | Nadal loses his likely last match against Djokovic at Paris Olympics 2024

"It has been some difficult years, these last two especially," the tennis great, who has won a record 14 French Open titles, said in a video.

He added, “I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.”

In the video, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems, due to which he missed several tournaments in the past couple of years.

The bond between Federer and Nadal:

When Federer retired from the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup, Nadal had ensured that he was there playing a doubles match with the Swiss great. Despite the duo losing the match to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, the bond remains the same, noted the Hindustan Times.

Nadal had admitted at the time, “When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too. Very proud to be part of his career but even for me happier to finish our career as friends after everything we shared on court as rivals.”

Also Read | Rafael Nadal is not ready to say goodbye

In his London farewell, Federer had said, "I can call up Rafa and talk about anything. We enjoy each other's company. We have a million topics to cover. I always feel like any evening we ever spent together we never have enough time.”

Federer described Nadal's equalising his haul of 20 Grand Slam titles as the "greatest achievement in sport".

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Business NewsSportsTennis NewsRoger Federer pens emotional comment on Rafael Nadal’s retirement post: ’What a career, Rafa!’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.