Roger Federer pens emotional comment on Rafael Nadal’s retirement post: ’What a career, Rafa!’

Rafael Nadal, the 38-year-old Spanish tennis legend, on Thursday announced that he would retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup final in Malaga in November.

After winning 22 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic singles gold, the Spaniard brought the curtains down on one of the most extraordinary careers.

Among his greatest rivalries, the most famous is with Swiss legend Roger Federer. Nadal was the first to break Federer's dominance in the sport in the 2000s before Djokovic's rise.

When these legends met in the third round of the 2004 Miami Masters, Federer was already World No.1 but lost to Nadal in straight sets.

As the years passed, Nadal and Federer met at almost every Grand Slam, challenging each other for the title. They also developed mutual respect and friendship.

As Nadal announced his retirement after Davis Cup in November, Federer paid tribute to his great rival in the reply section to the Spaniard's post announcing his decision.

Federer wrote, "What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour!"

What Nadal wrote: Announcing his retirement, Nadal took to X and Instagram. He wrote, “Many thanks to all” in 13 languages.

Also Read | Nadal loses his likely last match against Djokovic at Paris Olympics 2024

"It has been some difficult years, these last two especially," the tennis great, who has won a record 14 French Open titles, said in a video.

He added, “I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.”

In the video, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems, due to which he missed several tournaments in the past couple of years.

The bond between Federer and Nadal: When Federer retired from the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup, Nadal had ensured that he was there playing a doubles match with the Swiss great. Despite the duo losing the match to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, the bond remains the same, noted the Hindustan Times.

Nadal had admitted at the time, “When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too. Very proud to be part of his career but even for me happier to finish our career as friends after everything we shared on court as rivals.”

Also Read | Rafael Nadal is not ready to say goodbye

In his London farewell, Federer had said, "I can call up Rafa and talk about anything. We enjoy each other's company. We have a million topics to cover. I always feel like any evening we ever spent together we never have enough time.”