Roger Federer makes comeback three years after retirement, former World No.1 says 'I'm happy to be returning…'

Three years after Roger Federer hanged up his boots, Swiss great and former World No.1 will be making a return to the tennis court once again at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The 44-year-old confirmed his participation to play at the “Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles event, to be held at Qizhong Stadium on October 10.

Besides Federer, the event will also see the likes of actor Wu Lei, martial artist and actor Donnie Yen, and former world No. 3 doubles player and a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Zheng Jie.

“Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters,” said Federer in a promotional video, shared on social media.

“Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game,” added the 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer.

Roger Federer's record at Shanghai Masters The Swiss tennis great has a great career record in Shanghai with a 23-6 win-loss record. He started with a win over Novak Djokovic in 2010 on his debut before surrendering himself in front of Andy Murray in the final. Murray once again got better of Federer during the 2012 semis.

Federer finally lifted his first crown in Shanghai in 2014 when he defeated Djokovic and Gilles Simon. His second Shanghai title came in 2017, defeating the likes of Juan Martin del Potro and Rafael Nadal.

Federer's last two years in Shanghai saw him losing to Borna Coric in 2018 semifinal and Alexander Zverev in 2019 quarterfinals. The organisers at Shanghai Masters had also felicitated Federer with the Icon Athlete Award two years back.