Roger Federer talks about life after tennis

“It’s taxing," Federer said. “You have to have the mind-set: I’m going to run like a cat to the net in those first two steps. You serve, not knowing if you’re going to make that first serve, and if you miss, and then you have to walk back. So it’s wasted energy, whereas if you serve and just stand, it’s maybe two-thirds less energy for a missed serve.

