Rohan Bopanna explains why he will not play mixed doubles at Paris Olympics: ‘No girl ranked high enough to…’
Rohan Bopanna, the Australian Open champion, will not be participating in the mixed doubles event at the Paris Olympics due to the unavailability of a high-ranked female partner.
Newly minted Australian Open champion Rohan Bopanna has revealed that he will not be participating at the mixed doubles event at the Paris Olympics this year. Bopanna had created history last week after he became the oldest grand slam winner after teaming up with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden to defeat the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the finals of the Australian Open 2024.