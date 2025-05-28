Roland Garros 2025: Iga Swiatek brushes aside Emma Raducanu in 79 minutes, extends winning run to 23 matches

The Iga Swiatek juggernaut rolls. The Polish superstar registered her 23rd consecutive win at the Roland Garros, Great Britain's Emma Raducanu being the latest victim, losing 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets. Swiatek's previous defeat at the French Open came against Greece's Maria Sakkari on June 9, 2021.

Most consecutive wins at Roland Garros in Open Era

Chris Evert (USA) - 29 matches (1974-1981)

Monica Seles (Yugoslavia/USA) - 25 matches (1990-1996)

Justine Henin (BEL) - 24 matches 2005-2010)

Iga Swiatek (POL) - 23 matches (2022-2025)

Swiatek can extend her streak to 28 matches if she manages to lift the trophy on June 7.

She will also become the first woman to win four consecutive titles in more than a century.

Four consecutive titles by a woman at Roland Garros, since 1900 Jeanne Matthey (FRA), 1909-1912

Suzanne Lenglen (FRA), 1920-1923

In fact, only two women have managed to win four straight titles at any Grand Slam event.

Four or more consecutive Grand Slam titles Martina Navratilova (USA) - Wimbledon (1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987)