Roland Garros 2025: Iga Swiatek brushes aside Emma Raducanu in 79 minutes, extends winning run to 23 matches

The Iga Swiatek juggernaut rolls. The Polish superstar registered her 23rd consecutive win at the Roland Garros, Great Britain's Emma Raducanu being the latest victim, losing 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets. Swiatek's previous defeat at the French Open came against Greece's Maria Sakkari on June 9, 2021.
Chris Evert (USA) - 29 matches (1974-1981)
Monica Seles (Yugoslavia/USA) - 25 matches (1990-1996)
Justine Henin (BEL) - 24 matches 2005-2010)
Iga Swiatek (POL) - 23 matches (2022-2025)
Swiatek can extend her streak to 28 matches if she manages to lift the trophy on June 7.
She will also become the first woman to win four consecutive titles in more than a century.
Jeanne Matthey (FRA), 1909-1912
Suzanne Lenglen (FRA), 1920-1923
In fact, only two women have managed to win four straight titles at any Grand Slam event.
Martina Navratilova (USA) - Wimbledon (1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987)
Chris Evert (USA) - US Open (1975, 1976, 1977, 1978).
