Roland Garros 2025: Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz for 4th Grand Slam title — Here's how to watch French Open finals

French Open finals 2025: In an anticipated battle, world No.1 tennis player and three-time Grand Slam winner Jannik Sinner is set to clash against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final on June 8.

The match, which will take place at the Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, will see the Italian and Spaniard come face-to-face again, after having played in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in May, 2025. The 22-year-old Alcaraz had then beaten 23-year-old Italian 7(7)-6(5), 6-1.

Alcaraz holds the edge in the rivalry with Sinner, leading 7-4 in head-to-head match-ups over the past four encounters, including a gripping five-set semi-final win at Roland Garros in 2024. Alcaraz has also beaten Sinner twice on clay courts.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner — When, Where & How to Watch When is the match? The French Open finals match Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz will be available on TV channels and livestreaming at 6.30 pm IST on June 8.

Where to watch on TV? The finals match between Sinner and Alcaraz will be telecast on Sony sports channels in India, namely —

Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV in English.

Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 TV channels in regional languages. Where to livestream? You can catch the French Open 2025 men’s singles tennis final match livestream on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Sinner vs Alcaraz — The Rivalry The Italian's only victory against Carlos Alcaraz on clay came in the final of the 2022 Umag, an ATP 250 tennis tournament, in Croatia. Sinner won the match in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open in January, made the French Open final after a straight-sets win against Novak Djokovic in the semis. He is yet to drop a set in this edition of the French Open.

Sinner defeated three-time French Open winner and 100-time tour-level titlist by 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3), with the match featuring points earned all over the tennis court, Sinner's precision and power and his great serve. This all overwhelmed the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic and helped the 23-year-old set up a first-ever major final between players born in the 2000s.

Though the match was one-sided as reflected by the scoreline, it did have many thrills and moments of genius from the 38-year-old Djokovic, who produced some great shots. But he let slip three set points on return at 5-4 in the third set, and Sinner's relentless hard work and consistency reaped rewards.

Olympic silver medallist Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, got a walkover against eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semi-finals.

A four-time Gram Slam winner, Carlos Alcaraz's last loss against Jannik Sinner came in 2023 when the Italian won the semi-finals of the Beijing ATP 500.