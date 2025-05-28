Roland Garros 2025, Men's doubles: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri and NS.Balaji win first round matches

Age is just a number for Rohan Bopanna. The 45-year-old continues to impress the tennis world. Bopanna and his partner from Czechia, Adam Pavlasek, defeated American pair Robert Cash and James Tracy 7-6, 5-7, 6-1 and advanced to the 2nd round in Roland Garros 2025. The semi-finalist in 2022 and 2024 will be keen to add a French Open title to his 2024 Australian Open title.

The pair will face a French pair in the 2nd round. 13th-seeded French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul play countrymen Gregoire Barrere and Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

Indians in Men's doubles It was a busy day for the Indians in the men's doubles event on Wednesday.

India's Yuki Bhambri and the United States' Robert Galloway defeated the Dutch-German pair of Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

India's Rithvik Bollipalli and Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos lost to the Canadian-British pair of Gabriel Diallo and Jacob Fearnley 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets.