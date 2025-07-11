Sachin Tendulkar finds himself ‘in the middle of a Grand Slam sandwich’; India legend meets Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg

It was fan-boy moment for Sachin Tendulkar at the Wimbledon 2025 on Friday. In attendance for the first time in this edition of the Wimbledon, the legendary cricketer met two of tennis greats of all time - Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg in a special meeting, leaving everyone in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Tendulkar posted a picture with the two. “What’s sweeter than strawberries & cream at Wimbledon? Finding yourself in the middle of a Grand Slam sandwich. @wimbledon @rogerfederer Björn Borg,” wrote Tendulkar as a caption.

Also Read | Roger Federer predicts winner of Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner clash

Tendulkar's post delighted fans across the globe as it brought tennis and cricket in one frame. Swiss great Federer, who retired from tennis in 2022, has eight men's singles title at Wimbledon to his name.

On the other hand, Swedish tennis legend Borg emerged triumphant at SW19 five times in his career. Earlier, Tendulkar was seen at the Royal Box in an exciting day of tennis action watching Carlos Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz to enter the final. Wimbledon took to their official social media handle and shared a post with a photo of Tendulkar.

"The Little Master graces Centre Court. Wonderful to have you at #Wimbledon, @sachintendulkar, @RalphLauren," Wimbledon wrote.

Earlier, Tendulkar had a special moment at the home of cricket when the 52-year-old unveiled his own portrait at the MCC musuem on Thursday. He became the fifth Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Kapil Dev to have their portraits at the home of cricket. He had also rung the Lord's bell before the third Test.