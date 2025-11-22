Sania Mirza on post-retirement life: Coping with grief, losing a routine, and building a new identity beyond tennis

Sania Mirza, who announced her retirement in 2023 after playing tennis for nearly two decades, has opened up about the emotional struggles she faced when she stopped playing the sport.

In an interview with Zoom, she said that waking up in the morning after her last match at the Dubai Open felt “empty.”

“Honestly, the first day I woke up after my last match… I felt so empty. I knew I wanted to retire, but that day, it felt like a part of me had died,” Sania said.

She explained that for more than 30 years, her life revolved around tennis, and leaving it behind felt like burying a part of herself.

Struggling without a routine Sania recalled the difficulty of adjusting to life without a structured schedule. “I woke up and realized there was no training, no gym… my whole day had been set for the last 20 years. Suddenly, I didn’t have any of that,” she said.

The tennis star admitted to crying for about two hours in her room, a rare emotional moment for someone not usually expressive in this way.

Family also had to adjust The transition was also a major adjustment for her family. Sania’s parents had been fully involved in her career for decades, traveling with her and supporting her at every step. Even after her son Izhaan was born, the family’s schedule was carefully coordinated around her tournaments. “Adjustment for all of us. Not just for me,” she said.

Finding new purpose after retirement Sania has since found new ways to stay active and busy. She joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a mentor and also started working in television, noting that she is now “busier after retirement than ever.”

Expert advice on navigating retirement An expert said Sania’s experience is common among athletes and high achievers.

Psychotherapist Delnna Rrajesh told The Indian Express that retirement involves leaving behind a rigid structure that has defined one’s life. Families, too, must adapt to the change.

Delnna added that building a new routine, accepting grief, rediscovering identity, and embracing stillness are key to navigating this transition.

Sania Mirza’s story highlights the emotional challenges of retirement, showing that even the most successful athletes can feel lost without their familiar routines.

FAQs When did Sania Mirza retire from tennis? Sania Mirza retired in 2023.

What did Sania Mirza do after retiring? After retirement, Sania became a mentor for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and worked in television, keeping herself busy and active.