Serena Williams announces comeback to pro tennis after four years; Why is 23-time Grand Slam champ returning at 44?

In a blockbuster news to the fans globally, Serena Williams announced her return to professional tennis on Monday, after nearly four years since her loss to Australian Alja Tomljanovic in a Round of 32 women's single clash in the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has accepted a wild card invitation to play doubles at the upcoming Queen's Club Championships in London.

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The Queen's Club Championships runs from June 8–14. However her specific doubles partner is yet to be announced, said WTA. Serena has not competed since bidding farewell at the 2022 US Open. At the time, Serena said she didn't want to use the word "retiring" and instead declared that she was "evolving" away from tennis.

"Serena brought the game to another level and it is incredible for the sport that she's pushing the boundaries and coming back," said Martina Navratilova, the previous oldest former No.1 to launch a comeback after retirement, at 43 years, 10 months.

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"To many of the younger players, they never had the opportunity to play her; some may have never watched her on television so this will be a new and exciting experience," Navratilova said.

Serena, who has also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, became eligible to compete in February after re-registering with tennis' mandatory anti-doping program six months earlier - which is the first step toward a comeback.

Why is Serena Williams making a comeback? Serena's return at Queen's Club Championships on grass court will raise a speculation about her plans to compete at the Wimbledon. The Queen's Club Championships serves as a preparation for Wimbledon, starting on June 28. She's won seven singles titles at the All England Club.

Although her doubles return as been announced, it is not yet clear whether Serena intends to compete in the singles at the Queen's Club Championships. As far as her chances of playing at Wimbledon is concerned, nothing can't predicted as yet.

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Having said that, Serena might be a strong candidate for a wild-card entry given her stature and achievements in the sport. A lot will depend on Serena's performances at Queen's Club Championships and how her body reacts after a such a lengthy break.

Serena Williams' achievements in tennis Widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players in history, Serena won 23 Grand Slams, one shy of Margaret Court's record 24 Majors. Her first Grand Slam title came at the 1999 US Open as a 17-year-old. In fact, Serena's 23 Grand Slams are the most the most in the Open era.

The last time Serena won a Grand Slam was at the 2017 Australian Open during the early stages of her pregnancy. After returning from her maternity leave, Serena could have added four more Grand Slams to her tally, but lost all of them - two Wimbledon finals and two US Open finals.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in