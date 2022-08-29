Serena Williams bidding farewell to tennis isn't end of story. There's more…2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:46 PM IST
- Serena Williams has thought about what’s next, however, she is still unaware of how she feels about it.
Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam winner and an inspiration for millions across the globe, is all set to bid an emotional farewell to professional tennis. After announcing earlier this month that the countdown to her retirement had begun, Williams is about face to Montenegro's Danka Kovinic at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday in what could be her final appearance.