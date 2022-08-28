Serena Williams by the numbers: Her 319 opponents tell the stories of entire era
An analysis of every Williams head-to-head matchup shows top-class rivals rising, falling, and almost always losing to the 23-time major champion
In the weeks after Serena Williams announced her impending retirement, the rest of the tennis world came to a sudden realization. Time was running out to cross paths with the most decorated Grand Slam player of the Open Era.
Although 319 different women have faced Williams in main-draw singles matches over her 27-year career, according to the statistics website Tennis Abstract, plenty of today’s top players came too late to have the chance. In the twilight of the Williams era, they weren’t only potential Serena rivals, they were also Serena fans.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, for instance, was still in middle school during Williams’s prime. So as the 23-time major winner prepares to bow out, Swiatek says she would happily settle for a quick hello—as long as she doesn’t get too star-struck.
“When I look at her, I suddenly forget that I’m here as a world No. 1," Swiatek said in Cincinnati. “I see Serena and it’s ‘Wow, Serena.’ I feel like I’m a kid from kindergarten…I’m just trying to say hi."
The sheer weight of her achievements—23 Grand Slam titles, more than 300 weeks as world No. 1, and over 1,000 match victories across singles and doubles—is almost hard to grasp for today’s crop of pros, who have never known tennis without Serena.
What’s truly amazing is that several generations of players have had the same thought.
The complete list of Williams’s 319 different opponents at tour level, from her debut in 1995 until her swan song this summer, paints a picture of dominance and longevity that somehow spanned multiple eras of the sport.
“She won her first U.S. Open years before I was born. I have seen her career my whole life," said 18-year-old Coco Gauff. “She didn’t dominate one generation. She didn’t dominate for two generations. She dominated for three-plus generations."
Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, who was only 11 months old when Williams made her pro debut, will become her 320th rival when they meet on Monday in the first round of Williams’s final U.S. Open. (The tournament announced on Saturday that Serena would also play doubles in New York, one last time, alongside Venus.)
Of the other 319 singles opponents, only two managed to post winning records against her after a minimum of four meetings—and they came at opposite ends of Williams’s career. The first was Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, the four-time major champion from Spain who went 4-3 against her early in her career. To tell you how long ago that was, Sanchez Vicario has been retired since 2002.
The second is Naomi Osaka, who has managed a 3-1 record over Williams by playing the style of tennis that most resembles Williams in her prime.
As for the rest, major winners and seasoned pros came and went, having all learned the same lesson the hard way: Serena had their number. Martina Hingis, a prodigy from Switzerland, came up in the early days of the Williams sisters and ran Serena close for a while. But Serena still sent Hingis into retirement holding a 7-6 record over her. The Belgian powerhouse Justine Henin also proved to be one of Williams’ toughest foes for a spell, and yet she lost eight of their 14 meetings.
Others across her career were more thoroughly trounced—which is hardly a surprise considering Williams won 78% of her career matches against players ranked in the Top 10 at the time she faced them. There was Lindsay Davenport (10-4 to Williams), Simona Halep (10-2), Victoria Azarenka (18-5), and even her own sister Venus (19-12) to name a few.
“I remember 2013 when I played against her in semis in Rome. She killed me," said Halep, a former world No. 1. “But that year she didn’t lose a match on clay."
No one endured more punishment than the now retired Maria Sharapova, who simply had no answers for Williams’ all-round game. Her final record against Serena: two wins and 20 defeats.
What players like Sharapova came to understand in the late 2000s and early 2010s was that Williams was playing a different brand of tennis entirely, one that combined power from the baseline and a cannonball serve with attacking finesse and a champion’s mentality. John McEnroe compared her game-changing impact to Stephen Curry’s in leading basketball’s three-point revolution.
“Everyone is shooting 3-pointers, but no one does it as well as him," he said. “People try to match the power, but…it took 20 years, basically."
Those who eventually got there then went on to claim Grand Slam titles of their own. Serena-like power was the key component of Osaka’s four major-winning runs. The same was true for Ashleigh Barty, as she racked up three. And most recently, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won Wimbledon primarily by having the biggest serve in women’s tennis.
But live opportunities to see how Williams herself does it—and join her long list of opponents—have dried up in the past few years. Now 40, she has played fewer than two dozen matches since the start of 2021. So when defending U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu found herself drawn against Williams in Cincinnati earlier this month, she knew she was getting in her first (and probably only) match against the greatest of all time right under the wire.
“I can’t believe I just played Serena Williams," Raducanu said after her 6-4, 6-0 victory. “I was really trying to make the most out of every single point out there and give myself the best memories of when I played Serena once."