Serena Williams by the numbers: Her 319 opponents tell the stories of entire era

As for the rest, major winners and seasoned pros came and went, having all learned the same lesson the hard way: Serena had their number. Martina Hingis, a prodigy from Switzerland, came up in the early days of the Williams sisters and ran Serena close for a while. But Serena still sent Hingis into retirement holding a 7-6 record over her. The Belgian powerhouse Justine Henin also proved to be one of Williams’ toughest foes for a spell, and yet she lost eight of their 14 meetings.