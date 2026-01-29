Serena Williams to make professional tennis return after four years? 23-time Grand Slam winner says ‘not a yes or a no…’

Serena Williams has not ruled out her return to professional tennis, having retired from the game in 2022. The last professional match that Serena played was in 2022 US Open when the 23-time Grand Slam winner lost to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

The rumours of Serena's return to the game gained pace after news of the 44-year-old registering for drug testing pool broke out. In a recent interview with USA Today show, Serena didn't open up much initially, but when pushed further by interviewer Savannah Guthrie, the American and a mother of two did gave some hint on her return.

“Really? Are you asking me that on the Today show? Oh my gosh. Really?” asked Serena. In reply, Guthrie pressed, “is that a no?” Serena replied that she is just enjoying her life right now. “I'm just having fun and enjoying my life right now. That's not a yes or a no. I don't know. I'm just gonna see what happens," added Serena further, thus dropping a hint.

The most decorated female tennis Grand Slam champion in Open era, Serena last won a Grand Slam title in 2018. She is just one Grand Slam away from legendary Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams - the most won by any female tennis player in history.

All you need to know about drug testing pool in tennis In tennis, players are considered eligible to return to competitive tennis only if they have spent six months in a drug testing pool. According to a BBC report, every active tennis player is subject to out-of-competition testing. A testing pool largely comprises of top 100 players in every category and must inform their testers about their whereabouts for one hour on every single day.

Serena's name appeared on a International Tennis Integrity Agency document on October 6, 2025. Asked if she had re-entered in the drug testing pool, Serena said “I don't know if I was out. Listen, I can't discuss this. If I want to put it (rumours) to bed... listen, I want to go to bed.”

