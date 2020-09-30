Home >Sports >Tennis News >Serena Williams withdraws from French Open due to injury
Serena Williams (Reuters)
Serena Williams (Reuters)

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open due to injury

1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 05:15 PM IST ANI

  • The 39-year-old tennis star was scheduled to face Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in a last-64 clash
  • Williams sustained the injury during her US Open semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka earlier this month

Paris: American tennis player Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open ahead of her second-round clash due to an Achilles injury.

The 39-year-old tennis star was scheduled to face Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in a last-64 clash on Wednesday.

"Serena Williams has withdrawn from #RolandGarros with an achilles injury," French Open official handle tweeted.

Williams sustained the injury during her US Open semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka earlier this month. She has said that the issue will require two weeks of rest followed by four to six weeks of rehabilitation.

In the US Open, Azarenka had secured her first win over Williams at a major tournament, halting her quest for a 24th major, after one hour and 55 minutes under the Arthur Ashe roof.

After the victory, Azarenka had said she is so grateful to play against "such a champion" Williams in the semi-finals. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

