Spaniard Rafael Nadal makes his return via Brisbane International, to face ex-US Open champion Dominic Thiem
Earlier the former world number three, Dominic Thiem, was defeated by Nadal in the 2018 and 2019 French Open finals.
In a tough return to the ATP Tour after almost a year off due to injury, Rafael Nadal will face former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round of the Brisbane International, reported news agency AFP on 30 December.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message