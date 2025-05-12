Sumit Nagal lone Indian in singles at French Open 2025

Sumil Nagal is the lone Indian in singles in the upcoming French Open 2025 that is set to start from May 25. Ranked 171 in the ATP Rankings, Nagal is likely to play the Qualifiers before entering the main round. Notably, no Indian has qualified in singles among women.

Ranked best among Indians, Nagal has been a regular face at the tennis Grand Slams in recent times. His last Grand Slam outing came at the Australian Open in January earlier this year where the 27-year-old lost to local Tomas Machac in first round in Melbourne.

Nagal's best show at a tennis Grand Slam came in 2024 Australian Open when he entered the second round in Melbourne. The previous time Nagal competed at the French Open was 2024.

However, he lost to then 18th seed Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-0, 7-6(5) in the opening round. Nagal will next be seen at the 2025 BNP Paribas Primrose Bordeaux men's singles round of 32 against Hugo Gaston of France.

French Open 2025 - All you need to know The 2025 French Open will begin with the qualifying rounds from May 19 to May 23. The main draw starts on May 25. The final is on June 8. The singles games will start at 2:30 PM IST daily until the semifinals. Night sessions, featuring top singles matches, will begin at 11:45 PM IST.

French Open 2025 schedule Qualifying rounds: May 19 to May 23

Main Draw Begins: May 25

Men’s and Women’s Semi-Finals: June 5 - 6

Women’s Singles Final: June 7

Men’s Singles Final: June 8

French Open 2025 venues The matches at French Open 2025 will be played on three clay courts - Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, and Court Simonne Mathieu.