Sumit Nagal’s China visa application gets rejected: Social media fumes as India’s top tennis player seeks urgent help

Sumit Nagal, India’s top tennis player, has faced a major setback. His visa to China was rejected without any clear reason. The 28-year-old was preparing to compete in the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, hosted by China. It is a qualifying event for the Australian Open 2026.

Top players from India, China, Japan and other Asian nations will battle for a main-draw wild card at the event in Chengdu from 24 November to 29 November.

The acceptance list from the Australian Open 2026 Asia‑Pacific Wildcard Play‑off shows Sumit Nagal as a Direct Acceptance (DA) for the men’s singles draw, representing India.

Sumit Nagal has secured a main-draw spot in the event rather than merely a qualifier. Being listed as a DA improves his chances of competing in the top-tier international tournament.

Nagal shared the visa-rejection issue on Twitter (now X) and requested urgent help from the Chinese ambassador and the Chinese Embassy.

“I am Sumit Nagal, India’s No.1 Tennis player. I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without reason. Your urgent help would be much appreciated,” Nagal wrote while tagging Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India, and Yu Jing, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India.

Sumit Nagal defeated Alexander Bublik at the Australian Open 2024. He became the first Indian to win a match at a Masters 1000 clay event.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to the tweet. Many of them questioned why the Indian government was not involved.

“It’s sad that random Indian vloggers are taken to China on junket and get the Chinese visa easily while a reputed international tennis player doesn’t get it. Bizarre,” commented one of them.

“Shocking! Urgent intervention needed. This is serious,” posted another user while tagging the Ministry of External Affairs.

Another user wondered, “Shouldn’t our govt be more proactive on this than having the player pleading for his visa approval? Bizarre and unfortunate!”

“Why govt not communicating officially to China, and players have to come on Social Media,” asked another user.

One user wrote, “This is really important. Last year a Thai player got this slot and he played against Medvedev. Hope this year Sumit gets into the draw.”

“Pathetic situation that top tennis players of India is struggling to get visa for international tournaments,” exclaimed another.

Sumit Nagal’s world ranking Sumit Nagal is currently ranked 275 in the ATP singles list. He touched his career best of 68 in July 2024. He remains India’s top men’s singles player despite his recent drop in form.

Vijay Amritraj reached world No. 18 in 1980 and still holds the national record. He earned famous wins over players like Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors.