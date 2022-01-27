Tata Motors to be title sponsor for tennis tournament Maharashtra Open

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The fourth edition of the tournament is all set to make its return after a one-year break due to the pandemic. The qualifying rounds are scheduled for 30-31 January, while the main draws will kick off on 1 February.
NEW DELHI: Tata Motors has extended its partnership with the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament for the fourth year, and will be this year's title sponsor. The tournament, scheduled from 31 January to 6 February at the Balewadi stadium, is South Asia’s only ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tournament and India's oldest international sporting event.
Rajan Amba, vice president, sales, marketing and customer service for passenger vehicles at the company, said India has a great sporting culture and that the company is elated to be back for the fourth consecutive year as the title sponsor for the Open. "We are confident to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of watching some great tennis as always through this tournament."
The prestigious IMG-owned tournament, organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and licensed by Rise World, was also supported by Tata from 2002-2004 when it was held in Chennai.
The group offered to support the event again after it was shifted to Pune in 2018 and the partnership has grown stronger since.
“The tournament has always attracted top players each year and boasts of a history of completing 25 years of World class tennis organised, played and followed in India by tennis fans. We are delighted that Tata Motors have extended their support for this tournament since it was shifted to Pune in 2018. The tournament and the group share a rich legacy and we are extremely grateful for their continued involvement and being part of this journey," said Prashant Sutar, tournament's director.
This year, nine players from the top 100 are in the fray. The draw will be headlined by world number 15, Russia's Aslan Karatsev who was judged ATP’s most improved player of the year in 2021 and recently won the Sydney Tennis Classic title defeating Andy Murray.
From India, Yuki Bhambri will play in the singles events while Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the doubles have secured direct entry.
Historically, India’s only ATP event has seen participation by world’s top players like Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Carlos Moya, Pat Rafter and their ilk besides India’s top guns, Somdev Devvarman, and doubles icons Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.
