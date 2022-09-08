Tennis at 2:50 AM? A record-setting late match stirs the US Open
- Phenom Carlos Alcaraz prevails over Jannik Sinner in a historic marathon in Queens
Nothing good ever happens after 2:45 a.m. in New York City.
Except Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner.
In an outrageous show of athleticism and endurance, the 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated the 21-year-old Sinner 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 in a five-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal which stretched until 2:50 a.m. and shattered the record for the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history.
No one who stayed up—or woke up—to watch it will forget it.
At an uncommon hour, when devoted nightcrawlers are switching from liquor to beer, and even the city that never sleeps slows to a semi-somnolent pace, the two fledgling men’s stars traded spectacular winners in Queens.
It was a match that signaled the promise of the next generation in men’s tennis. As sunset slowly falls on the stubborn “Big Three" era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, epics like Alcaraz-Sinner reassure that the sport can continue to electrify.
The match was also testament to the power of youthful energy and low mileage knees. Deep into the fifth set, Alcaraz and Sinner managed brilliant rallies which brought the thinned but rowdy crowd in Arthur Ashe stadium to its feet.
Both men had opportunities to close out the match. Italy’s Sinner could not convert a match point in the fourth set. Alcaraz, of Spain, had to wait until the fifth—and made good with a service ace that ended the night.
Or more accurately, ended the morning. By the time the crowd began tracking out of Ashe, sunrise in New York was barely more than three hours away.
Apres-midnight tennis is not unusual at this event, and has become part of the U.S. Open’s city vibe. But seldom does the action push close to midnight…on the West Coast.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Alcaraz vs. Sinner blew past the prior U.S. Open record of 2:26 a.m. shared by three matches: Kei Nishikori vs. Milos Raonic in 2014, Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. John Isner in 2012, and Mats Wilander vs. Mikael Pernfors in 1993.
“I couldn’t believe the energy that I received here," a jubilant but wiped Alcaraz said when it was over.
The third-seeded Alcaraz is the phenom of the moment on the men’s tennis tour, a creative dynamo (check out this behind-the-back marvel) who can sprint side to side on the baseline and has already notched wins over Nadal and Djokovic in his career. He now has a chance to move to world No. 1 by the tournament’s end.
What made Alcaraz’s quarterfinal performance even more impressive was that he was coming off another five-set marathon—a victory over Marin Cilic that ended at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday.
Now he gets a Friday afternoon date with Frances Tiafoe, the 24-year-old from Maryland who is the first U.S. men’s player to make the Open semifinals since 2006.
Tiafoe roared past Andrey Rublev in straight sets Wednesday afternoon. When it was over, he offered what turned out to be a prescient hope for the Alcaraz-Sinner joust.
“I just hope they play a marathon match, super-long match, and they get really tired come Friday," Tiafoe said, smiling.
He got his wish. Tiafoe-Late Night Alcaraz is on. Bring caffeine. You never know.
