Tennis players love Paris. They’re less sure about Parisians.

It’s no secret in the tennis world that Grand Slam tournaments are rowdier than they used to be. Nights at the U.S. Open and Australian Open now offer up a heady cocktail of long sessions and ample access to bars. The result usually ends up ringing in players’ ears, which they love when it comes at appropriate moments. The rest of the time—such as on a ball toss or a close line call—it leads to stony glares toward the crowd and exasperated pleas from the chair umpire.