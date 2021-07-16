Tennis skills stalled? 4 training gadgets to make you the next Djokovic

As in most sports, practice makes perfect in tennis. But there are ways to get perfect quicker—and a big part is the ball machine you train with. Portable machines are becoming a lot more affordable and easier to use, and many of the latest 200-ball models will fit easily into the trunk of your car. But the real ace up your sleeve is the Spinshot Remote Watch. Forget facing down a barrage of random ball bombardment, or sprinting backward and forward across the court to switch settings. “When training, a tennis ball machine is your best friend—so the more you can control it and sharpen your drills into winning patterns rather than random shots, the better," said Mr. Maule. Via click commands, this streamlined wrist piece controls many models built from 2020 onward. So you can practice one specific shot over and over until you get it right, before tapping your wrist and moving onto the next one. $135, rpmpower.com.