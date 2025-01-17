The American teenager who pulled off a tennis upset for the ages
Summary
- Learner Tien, a 19-year-old from California, toppled No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. He’s now the youngest American man to make it this far at a major in nearly two decades.
During the fourth set of his marathon Australian Open match against one of the world’s top tennis players, 19-year-old Learner Tien had just one thing on his mind.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more