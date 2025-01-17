The American teenager who pulled off a tennis upset for the ages

Tien isn’t the only teenager lighting up this tournament. As the generation that was supposed to supplant the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer inches toward 30, a fresh crop of youngsters is ready to crash the party. Before Tien even took the court against Medvedev, there had already been upset victories by Brazil’s Joao Fonseca over No. 9-seed Andrey Rublev and the Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik over No. 6-seed Casper Ruud. That makes this year’s Australian Open just the third Grand Slam event to see three teenagers knock off Top-10 players since 1973, according to Opta Sports.