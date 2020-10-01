The easiest, riskiest, most controversial shot in tennis

Modern players serve the ball with such force and topspin that the only way to get a handle on these violent high-bouncing assaults is to keep moving back. As the supreme baseline player of his generation, Nadal made it fashionable to return serve from so far off the court that he might as well be standing in the concession line. Nowhere did he push the boundaries further than here at Roland-Garros, where the backcourts are 5 feet deeper than they are at the U.S. Open or on Wimlbledon’s Centre Court.