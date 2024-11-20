There will never be another tennis player like Rafael Nadal

I get the feeling he doesn’t care. In interviews, Nadal had little interest in the all-time talk. That was for others to figure out. On Tuesday he said he wanted to be remembered as “a good person from a small village in Mallorca." He spoke of his fortune to have a tennis coach for an uncle, Toni, and this was very Nadal: an acknowledgment he hadn’t done it all on his own. Surroundings play a role, even for the best.